Most like reason there's no Blizzcon right now is there that's only Diablo:Immortal that's close to being done, with probably little to no updates for D4 and OW2. The unpleasant reality is that people die everyday, it's just that most people never give it a second thought. Despite the presence of Covid-19, death rates on average didn't change much in the world. Right now in India, the reason the virus is wrecking havoc is because the large portion of the populace in the lower caste are already massively unhealthy... but the sad reality is those people were probably going to die soon anyways. Specifically in the US, the average life expectancy didn't change even with Covid-19 because the median age of death due to Covid-19 is in your late 70's. This is why the deaths in LTC and nursing homes account for the majority of deaths due to Covid-19 in the US: they're generally full of old people with health issues, where the life expectancy of residents is already really low w/o a virus. Millions and millions of people have died from flu in the past, and we've had deadlier years due to virus in recent history than what we're experiencing now. The only difference is everyone is hyper-focusing on the virus and keeping tabs on the body count, where if we never heard of Covid-19 we would probably think we just had a nasty flu season and just moved on. This doesn't diminish that the virus has killed many people, but perspective should be maintained that thousands of people die everyday to things that are not Covid-19 that no one cares about or even thinks about.