DreamsCom, Media Molecule’s Dreams Community Event, Is Returning On July 27

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedia Molecule has taken to the PlayStation Blog to announce that its Dreams community event, DreamsCom, is making a return on July 27. DreamsCom is a dedicated event for the critically acclaimed PS4 Do-It-Yourself title, which offers a look at the creators and their creations within the Dreamiverse. The broadcast will kick off on July 27 at 5.00pm BST/9.00am PST, and can be viewed on Twitch.

www.psu.com
