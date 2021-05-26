Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Curtis Stone Dishes On Crime Scene Kitchen -- Exclusive Interview

By Molly Harris
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans of Curtis Stone likely know him from his previous television shows such as "Take Home Chef" or "Top Chef Masters," but his latest television show, "Crime Scene Kitchen," is just around the corner. Set to premiere on May 26, the latest baking show to hit Fox is garnering a lot of attention from his fans and bakers alike. While the exciting new baking competition requires the contestants to pull out their inner detective skills, Stone is judging the sweet treats the contestants whip up. Many people are excited to see the chef's approach to the sweeter side of the meal.

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Mchale
Person
Curtis Stone
Person
Yolanda Gampp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crime Scene#The Dish#Top Chef#Head Chef#Open Kitchen#Cooking Recipes#Australian#Michelin#Chrysalis#Incredible Cuisine#Desserts#Home Cooks#Puddings Pies#Pastry Stations#Chocolate Lava Cake#Breakfast#Prep Cooks#Tacos#Restaurants#Culinary Competitions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

Yolanda Gampp, the Queen of Cakes, brings her expertise to Crime Scene Kitchen

One look at a Yolanda Gampp cake and many people are left speechless. While the celebrated baker shares her talents with legions of fans, Gampp is bringing her signature style to the new FOX culinary competition, Crime Scene Kitchen. As these teams of bakers have to solve the clues to each baking mystery, food television fans will devour each and every last morsel of the sweet competition.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

Jeff Mauro Said He Cried While Filming These Scenes For The Kitchen

"The Kitchen" is a long-running talk show that has risen to food infamy. Hosted, as Food Network Gossip notes, by Jeff Mauro, Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee, Marcela Valladolid, and Geoffrey Zakarian, the show highlights "food trends, recipes, and family meal tips and also have trivia games and Twitter questions from viewers" (though Marcela has since left). It joins the ranks of shows like "The Rachael Ray Show" and formerly "The Chew" as hosted platforms that center, for the most part, around the kitchen.
TV SeriesPopculture

Joel McHale Teases 'Unique' Taste of New FOX Reality Series 'Crime Scene Kitchen' (Exclusive)

FOX is spicing things up by serving a whole entrée of shows this summer, leading with the series premiere of Crime Scene Kitchen, a culinary cooking guessing game that will satiate your appetite with its mystery, hilarity and delicious bakes. Hosted by actor and comedian Joel McHale, each episode begins at the scene of the crime — a kitchen of crumbs and flour trails used to create a mouth-watering dessert that has since vanished. In an exclusive with McHale ahead of the reality TV competition’s debut, the host teases what fans can expect from the unique cooking series featuring some very dramatic moments that find contestants duplicating the recipe based on their guess.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Joel McHale Ate 10,000 Calories of Desserts Every Day While Shooting ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’

Fox premieres “Crime Scene Kitchen,” its newest guessing-game series, Wednesday, following the conclusion to Season 5 of “The Masked Singer.” The face of this baking competition is “Community” alum and “Masked Singer” judge Ken Jeong’s bestie, Joel McHale, who is maybe not the last person you’d expect to host a baking show — but he’s certainly toward the bottom of the list. But that’s exactly why Fox wanted him for the gig.
Devils Lake, NDtribuneledgernews.com

Local Devil's Lake Woman on New FOX Show CRIME SCENE KITCHEN

DEVILS LAKE - Cathy Jacobson has been working as the Coordinator of the Dakota Nursing Program at Lake region State College for a number of years. She retired from that position on April 1 of this year and flew to Los Angeles to film the Crime Scene Kitchen with her son, Thomas McCurdy, the very next day on April 2. She accompanied and arranged music for the women’s gospel barbershop quartet, Oasis, for a number of years. She loves to celebrate friends and family by hosting dinner parties and baking extravagant desserts. In retirement she plans to first and foremost travel, pursue her love of gardening and music, soak up the Sun by hiking and boating, and continue to strengthen relationships around the table enjoying fabulous food.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ On Fox, A Baking Competition Where Contestants Gather Evidence To See What Was Baked

We don’t know what the creators of Crime Scene Kitchen were smoking when they came up with this baking competition, but we suspect it was some pretty damn good stuff. Basically, teams of bakers need to recreate a dish from the evidence they see in the title kitchen, left behind after said dish was made. Seems pretty weird, right? Who better to host a weird reality show than Joel McHale? Read on for more.
TV & Videosfoxrichmond.com

Crime Scene Kitchen Brings Culinary Mysteries To FOX Richmond

FOX presents a new take on cooking shows with Crime Scene Kitchen. Each episode of this cooking competition, hosted by Joel McHale, begins at the scene of the crime -- a kitchen that was just used to make an amazing mouthwatering dessert that has since disappeared. The chef teams of two are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to figure out what was baked. Next, each team must duplicate the recipe based on their guess for celebrity judges chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. To take the $100,000 prize, the competing dessert makers will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination and problem-solving skills needed to decode and re-create incredible desserts and cakes from across the world. Watch Crime Scene Kitchen Wednesday nights at 9p.m. on FOX Richmond.
TV & VideosMarietta Daily Journal

Cake or crime scene?

Thanks to all the cold and rain this past holiday weekend, we caught up with some TV at our house. That meant watching the premiere episode of "Crime Scene Kitchen," Fox's newest food series. It's a twisted breath of fresh air for a competitive cooking show. And I mean twisted.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

FOX's Crime Scene Kitchen Is the Culmination of a Decade's Worth of Food-Obstacle TV

It's a testament to human ingenuity that producers have figured out so many different ways to package the TV cooking show. You'd think there would be only so many ways we could watch someone prepare a meal on TV, but this is a genre that keeps finding new ways to differentiate itself, whether it be hosts with big personalities or a genteel competition set amid the pastoral greenery of England.
TV & Videoschannelguidemag.com

Piece of Cake: Joel McHale Hosts FOX’s ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Carnival of Carbs

You’ve heard of deconstructed cake — but how about reconstructed cake?. FOX’s Crime Scene Kitchen (Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT beginning May 26) puts a twist on the baking competition show. In each episode, a dessert item has been stolen, and it’s up to 12 pairs of bakers to become forensic scientists and figure out what dessert was made based on the crumbs, flour trails, stuff stuck on a whisk and a few other hidden clues left in the kitchen. The teams must re-create the dessert to the best of their abilities and have the final product judged by cake expert Yolanda Gampp and chef Curtis Stone. The team that survives all the eliminations wins a $100,000 prize.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Curtis Stone reveals his two absolute favorite desserts

As a judge on the new Crime Scene Kitchen, Curtis Stone had to taste many sweet treats. While those culinary detectives tried to solve the dessert mysteries with a handful of clues, Stone is an open book when it comes to his favorite desserts. One is a taste of his childhood, and the other is a traditional dessert of his native Australia.
TV & Videoscrossroadstoday.com

Game Show Mania (‘Pyramid’ Returns, ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’), ‘Chicago,’ ‘SEAL Team’ and ‘S.W.A.T.’ Finales, Netflix Goes ‘High on the Hog’

As many network shows sign off, including NBC’s Chicago trilogy, summer game shows arrive, including the return of The $100,000 Pyramid and Fox’s new Crime Scene Kitchen. Netflix tempts the taste buds with a culinary history of African-American food traditions. The Property Brothers are back on HGTV. Series Premiere. 9/8c.