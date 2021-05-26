Cancel
NBA

Nets G Kyrie Irving tells Celtics fans to ‘keep it strictly basketball’ (Video)

By Danny Small
elitesportsny.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleKyrie Irving is making his return to Boston to play against his former team and he’s already prepping for a hostile welcome. The Brooklyn Nets are putting a beatdown on the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, but it’s time for the series to head back to Beantown for Game 3 on Friday. Of course, this will be Kyrie Irving‘s first appearance in front of a Boston crowd since spurning the Celtics for the Nets in free agency.

