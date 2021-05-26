The key question here is, ‘Why?’

It seems as I grow older, the number one question I ask myself is, “Why?” I never questioned much as a young man, but lately, I find myself questioning many things. A few weeks ago, the News Journal had a picture of a vehicle that had been in a bad accident. The picture showed the speedometer was frozen at 80 mph. It caused me to look at my speedometer which went up to 120 mph. Why? If speed kills, why are car allowed to reach that speed. Nothing has ever been that important in my life that I needed to go even 75 mph, and that would be rare. So why 120 mph?