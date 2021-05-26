Cancel
Giro 2021:- Stage 18: Rovereto – Stradella 232 km **Spoilers**

By blazing_saddles
BikeRadar
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stage travels across the Po Plain, from north to south, on straight and mostly wide roads. This is longest stage of the Giro with the first 200 kilometres just like last year, almost pan flat, but the last 31 kilometres serve up three short ascents. Hopefully, they will be enough to avoid a repeat of last year and unlike last year, the weather forecast is good. So, potentially we could end up with an extremely interesting finale. Also, as the stage passes through several urban areas, roundabouts, traffic islands and street furniture will be found along the route, adding stress to a tired peloton.

forum.bikeradar.com
