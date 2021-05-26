Filling the gaps: what new genres can we expect to see in the PS5 era?
There have been few console releases that had quite as much hype behind them as the PS5 launch. There are several reasons for this. On the one hand, it had been a significant period of time since the introduction of the previous iteration of the PlayStation – the PS4 – which was originally launched in 2013. That means that it had been more than seven years since Sony had released a substantive update to the PlayStation brand – which is exceedingly long by video game industry standards!www.psu.com