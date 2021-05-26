Filling the gaps: what new genres can we expect to see in the PS5 era?

Recently, there has been speculation about a brand new Switch/Switch-lite handheld console that is in development by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive developer, Valve. According to dataminers, they have found references to an object called a SteamPal device, SteamPal Games, and a codename “Neptune” hidden within the latest update for Steam. This, coupled with a very vague answer from Gabe Newell when asked about whether Steam will be porting any new games to consoles in the future – his response being: “You will get a better idea of that by the end of this year, and I don’t think the answer is what you’d expect.” Well, if Gabe Newell doesn’t think we know what to expect, what can we expect? Are we actually getting a Nintendo Switch console made by Valve this year?