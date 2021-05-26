Cancel
Kansas City, KS

Date Nights: Exploring the letter T in KC

By Hannah Berry
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s date night time! How about one of these “top notch” ideas?. Where can you eat amazing Greek food and break a plate after? Tasso’s of course! What began in 1976 as a gyro sandwich business run out of a tiny bar in Brookside grew into a freestanding building of its own on Wornall Road. Tasso’s is festive and fun, with live music, belly dancing and breaking plates on Fridays and Saturdays. It had been several years since my husband and I had been there, so we set off for a date night recently to enjoy some tasty food. He had the pastitio, which is pasta and ground beef topped with Béchamel sauce. I had the moussaka, which is eggplant and ground beef, also topped with Béchamel. Rice, potatoes, mixed veggies and pita bread rounded out the entrees. Everything was delicious! If you are looking for a fun and different date night, head to Tasso’s. Next time, we will definitely get the saganaki—flaming cheese served with pita bread. Opa!

