The Goldendale Annual City Wide Yard Sales are back after a one-year Covid hiatus. This will be the fourth year for the City Wide Yard Sales. It happens on Friday and Saturday, June 11 and 12, from about 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be many sales all over Goldendale. You can pick up a list of addresses at the Goldendale Chamber at 903 E. Broadway on June 10, 11, and 12.