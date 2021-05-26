Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, AL

JOYCE FAYE DANTZLER

By Evan Justice
Greenville Advocate
 15 days ago

Joyce Dantzler, 69, of Greenville, Alabama passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Odie and Frances Eggers, brothers, Willie and Foye Eggers; sisters, Mary McLeod and Irene Barnette. She is survived by her three children, Wayne Worley, Sonya (Michael) Green, and Tracy (Mathis) Bozeman; ten grandchildren, Thomas Worley, Shayne McClure, Cody Sanders, Jonathan Cook, Jeffrey Green (Mary Cate), Jessica (Collins) Robinson, Adeline, Isaac, Mimi, and Nathan Bozeman; five great grandchildren, Trevor, Cason and Kane Worley, Noah Green and John Collins Robinson; sisters, Ann Lois Armstrong, Dorothy Rollins, Carolyn Smith; brothers, Phillip and Billy Ray Eggers.

greenvilleadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Greenville, AL
Greenville, AL
Obituaries
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faye#Billy Ray#Christian#Greenville Nursing Home#Collins Rrb Robinson#Faye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Nursing Homes
Related
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Black Republican lawmaker says he's being snubbed by the Congressional Black Caucus

A Black freshman Republican from Florida said Thursday that the Congressional Black Caucus has been rebuffing his efforts to join the group. “The Congressional Black Caucus has a stated commitment to ensuring Black Americans have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream. As a newly elected Black Member of Congress, my political party should not exempt me from a seat at the table dedicated to achieving this goal,” Rep. Byron Donalds told NBC News in an email Thursday following a report in BuzzFeed that he'd been blocked from joining the influential group.