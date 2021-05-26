JOYCE FAYE DANTZLER
Joyce Dantzler, 69, of Greenville, Alabama passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Odie and Frances Eggers, brothers, Willie and Foye Eggers; sisters, Mary McLeod and Irene Barnette. She is survived by her three children, Wayne Worley, Sonya (Michael) Green, and Tracy (Mathis) Bozeman; ten grandchildren, Thomas Worley, Shayne McClure, Cody Sanders, Jonathan Cook, Jeffrey Green (Mary Cate), Jessica (Collins) Robinson, Adeline, Isaac, Mimi, and Nathan Bozeman; five great grandchildren, Trevor, Cason and Kane Worley, Noah Green and John Collins Robinson; sisters, Ann Lois Armstrong, Dorothy Rollins, Carolyn Smith; brothers, Phillip and Billy Ray Eggers.