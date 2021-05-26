Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Alien Isolation Developers’ New Sci-Fi FPS Shares First Image And Looks To Be SEGA-Themed

By Joe Apsey
psu.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreative Assembly, the team behind Alien Isolation has shared the first image for its upcoming Sci-Fi FPS, which it has been working on for a number of years. This game has previously been described as “something radically different in the FPS space”. And, one of those elements that makes it different, appears to be that the game will be SEGA-themed, taking aspects from a variety of the publisher’s games.

www.psu.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sega#Sci Fi#Fps#Virtua Racing#Sega#Game Developers#Yakuza#Creative Assembly#Sci Fi Fps#Toejam Earl#Vgc#Alien Isolation#Remake#Aspects#The Game#Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesDestructoid

Sega is hosting a Sonic virtual event this week with a first look at upcoming projects

News is on the way for Sonic fans. Sega announced today that it will be hosting Sonic Central, a Sonic the Hedgehog streaming event, on Thursday, May 27. The virtual event will air on May 27 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET, on both the Sonic YouTube and Twitch channel. The stream will have a "first look" at upcoming projects, partnerships, and events to celebrate Sonic's 30th anniversary.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Beautiful Desolation sci-fi adventure launches today

Chris Bischoff Creative Director at The Brotherhood has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new Beautiful Desolation game which has launched on the PlayStation platform today. Providing a look at the storyline and a handful of the 40+ bizarre and unique characters you’ll meet while playing the game. Check out the launch trailer below for an overview of what you can expect from the isometric sci-fi adventure game.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Sci-fi action thriller Future Fear gets a trailer and poster

Ahead of its release this June, a poster and trailer have arrived online for the upcoming sci-fi thriller Future Fear. Written and directed by Ken May, the film follows a female archaeologist as she tries to employ ancient technology to fight back against the aliens hunting her down; take a look here…
TV & Videosadafruit.com

Two New Dust Sci-Fi Short Films #scifisunday

I’ve written here before about the DUST channel on YouTube and its vast (and varied) collection of sci-fi shorts. Here are two recent postings that I really enjoyed. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Video Gamesgamedev.net

Adventure Games Projects

In this angelical quest, save the future Earth of 3800 from the evil Sphax. Can you withstand the worst nightmare and uncover it's secrets?. Nanotale is the new adventure from the Typing Chronicles franchise and the spiritual successor to the acclaimed Epistory. Last updated March 10, 2021. Torchman Adventures. Pixel-art...
Video Gamesbloody-disgusting.com

‘The Medium’ Rated For The PlayStation 5

It appears that Bloober Team’s The Medium is finally heading Sony’s way. Though no announcement has been made yet, per Gematsu, the psychological horror title has been rated by the ESRB for the PlayStation 5. Originally hitting the Xbox Series and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store back in...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

The Medium May be Coming to PS5; Boxed Release Approaching

The Medium from Bloober Team may be heading to PS5. Such revelation is suggested by the game's ESRB age rating. Over four months have passed since the release of The Medium. The devs from the Polish studio Bloober Team announced that the title will be released this year in a boxed version in cooperation with Koch Media. These plans seem to be coming to fruition - the title received an age rating of 17+ from ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board). However, what is more interesting, dedicated platforms listed next to it are XSX|S and PS5.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Sega Might Be Reviving Its Theme Park Business In The West

Sonic has now become a successful live-action movie star, and just last week, Sega teased its plans for the blue blur's 30th-anniversary celebrations with the return of Sonic Colors, Sonic Origins and the announcement of a completely new game. So, how can Sega go even bigger? According to a report...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Liquidation – Fantasy/Sci-Fi RTS Coming to Kickstarter

Developer Divio and publisher Grindstone have revealed that tactical fantasy/sci-fi RTS Liquidation is making its way to Kickstarter on June 10th. The game allows players to take the role of a deity to bring back balance to the devastated and war-torn world of Veá. The start of the Kickstarter campaign...
Video GamesPosted by
92.9 NIN

The Cast of ‘Borderlands’ Assembles in First Look Images

The characters of the Borderlands video games from Gearbox and 2K have such distinctive silhouettes. The creators of the upcoming Borderlands movie (including director Eli Roth) have smartly recognized that and not only replicated them in the movie — they’re using them to promote the film to the games’ fans as proof of just how faithful to the source material the film will be.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate- DaemonHunters Officially Coming to PC

The Warhammer Universe has been the source of a multitude of excellent games over the past years including Total War: Warhammer, Warhammer Vermintide, Space Hulk and the Warhammer 40k Series. Frontier Foundry along with development team Complex Games, intends to add to the list with its latest announcement, Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate- Daemonthunters. In this game, players will be thrown into a devastating world using humanity’s greatest weapon, the Grey Knights, against the corrupt forces of Chaos in a tactical, turn based RPG. To announce the game, the company has unveiled its official announcement trailer.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Anno: Mutationem Guerrilla Collective Gameplay Trailer

Lightning Games have revealed a new gameplay trailer for Anno: Mutationem during the Guerrilla Collective livestream. As previously reported, the game is a 2.5D action-RPG using pixel-art and a cyberpunk setting. The game also utilizes monsters from SCP Foundation, an open-source collaborative-fiction project. The projects users can submit short descriptions and stories on the horrifying monsters the organization attempt to study, capture, and contain.
Video Gamestechacute.com

‘Warhammer: Chaosbane’ Is a Dark Fantasy ARPG to Indulge [Review]

Warhammer is certainly one of the most popular tabletop games there are and the lore is enchanting gamers for many years already. Next to the futuristic franchise of Warhammer 40,000, there is the classic Warhammer which could be considered to be part of the fantasy genre but more like dark fantasy or gothic. Beyond the tabletop games, there are also some great video games that were built on top of the world of Warhammer, licensed from Games Workshop, and developed by various game studios. One title that didn’t get that much coverage when it originally came out was Warhammer: Chaosbane, and because it’s worth a second look, we tried it out for you and prepared this review based on our experiences.