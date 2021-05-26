SBA rolls out $100M grant program to help small businesses recover from Covid-19 fallout

The more touchpoints you create and sell through, the more conversions you’ll generate, and the more revenue will come your way. The last year has been a difficult one for small business owners, and even though 2021 is expected to be better in many ways, there’s no denying that there are still many perils on the road ahead. Now more than ever before, it is imperative to prepare for potential financial setbacks to minimize the damage or eliminate the risk altogether. That said, when financial loss does occur, you want to bounce back in a realistic and manageable timeframe before you have to lay people off or worse, close your doors for good.