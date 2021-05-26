Cancel
SBA rolls out $100M grant program to help small businesses recover from Covid-19 fallout

By Andy Medici
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 8 days ago
The Small Business Administration is launching a $100 million grant program to connect small businesses with SBA assistance. The 'Community Navigator Pilot' Program will offer grants of $1 million to $5 million to eligible organizations to provide counseling, networking and to serve as an informal connection to agency resources to help small businesses recover from the economic devastation wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic, the SBA said.

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

