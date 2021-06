Lewisville ISD is asking its stakeholders for their input on two plans stemming from the coronavirus pandemic: the “Use of Funds Plan” and the “Safe Return Plan.”. LISD will be applying for federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III funds, authorized by the American Rescue Plan of 2021, and the district is asking residents for their input on the district’s plan for using the resources. School systems may now apply to receive their allocation of these one-time funds, to be used during the next two school years, in response to the pandemic and to address the impact of COVID-19 on students, according to a LISD news release.