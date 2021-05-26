Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Joe Smith Reports

By Glass
wgclradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Girls were regional champions Wednesday night, time for the Boys to follow. Picture: South Track and Field Twitter. Jeff Mercer’s IU Baseball crew found momentum heading into the weekend finale at Maryland. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.

www.wgclradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Jeff Smith#Twitter Inc#Iu Baseball#Field Twitter Jeff Mercer#South Track#Regional Champions#Picture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Tyler Ivey, Joe Smith on opposite sides of history

While the Houston Astros took their first loss in the Lone Star Series on Friday due to a walk off, two pitchers stood on the opposite sides of history. With Tyler Ivey making his major league debut against his hometown team of the Texas Rangers, Joe Smith still leads active players in appearances, as he reaches 800.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Report: Jaylon Smith to make pricey number change

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith has become the latest player headed for a number change. And the change — to a popular Cowboy jersey number — isn’t going to be a cheap one, per Todd Archer with ESPN NFL Nation. “Jaylon Smith is making a jersey switch, moving from No....
NFLUSA Today

What scouting reports say about Titans UDFA James Smith

The Tennessee Titans added a pair of specialists following the 2021 NFL draft, one of which was Cincinnati product and punter, James Smith. Smith, who is a native of Australia and was 23 when he enrolled in Cincinnati, put together an impressive career with the Bearcats. He averaged 43.9 yards...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have reportedly begun working out together

Former LSU star and now Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, began throwing and working out with fifth overall draft pick, and former teammate Ja’Marr Chase this week. One concern heading into the 2021 season was Burrows rehab and recovery from the knee surgery he had last December. With Chase ramping up for rookie minicamp, and Burrow potentially still going through the motions of rehab, many wondered if they would get an opportunity to work out together this soon.
Baseballpalmbeachexaminer.com

Florida Ballpark to host NCAA Tournament

Florida Ballpark, the home of the 13th-ranked Florida baseball program, was selected as one of 16 NCAA Tournament Regional host sites. The Gainesville Regional will take place from Friday, June 4 to Monday, June 7, 2021. With 2021 representing Florida Ballpark’s inaugural season, the upcoming Gainesville Regional marks the first-ever...
Las Vegas, NVnetsdaily.com

Joe Tsai buys pro lacrosse expansion team in Las Vegas at reported price of $10 million

Joe Tsai may own the Brooklyn and Long Island Nets and the New York Liberty but his first love has always been lacrosse which he played at Lawrenceville School in New Jersey and at Yale. He has owned the San Diego Seals in the National Lacrosse League, the indoor league, since 2017 and has an investment as well in the Premier Lacrosse League, the outdoor league. His daughter, Alex, plays for the Hong Kong national team and Stanford.
Eugene, ORdailyeasternnews.com

Swanson to be first Eastern student at NCAA Nationals since 2014

The Eastern men’s track and field team will have representation at the NCAA National Championships next week for the first time since 2014. Redshirt-freshman Adam Swanson will be competing in the 800-meter run when the championships are held June 9 through June 12 in Eugene, Oregon. Swanson will be the...
Basketball247Sports

Jays add Trey Alexander to Class of 2021

Four-Star Trey Alexander picks Creighton and the coaching staff continues to reload the 2021-2022 roster. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard averaged 26.6 points, nine rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.8 steals per game as a junior and followed that up his senior year where he averaged 23.6 points along with 8.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. It was the best run in Heritage Hall hoops history with one state title and two runners up.
Miami, FLPosted by
247Sports

RHP Alejandro Rosario to start NCAA Tournament opener

Freshman right-hander Alejandro Rosario will start on Friday (5:00 p.m., ACCN) against South Alabama when the Hurricanes open up at the NCAA Tournament. Miami (32-19) is the 2-seed at the Gainesville Regional and face 3-seed South Alabama (33-20), which is hitting .244 as a team and averaging 5.3 runs per game.
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
247Sports

Austin Love Headlines UNC Pitching Staff Entering NCAA Postseason

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- During the second game of the 2019 Chapel Hill Super Regional, Austin Love toed the rubber with one out in the bottom of the fifth. North Carolina held a 2-0 lead over Auburn in a win-or-go-home affair after the Tigers won the first game, 11-7. Love, who was a second-team freshman All-American and led UNC in appearances (36), ERA (3.09), wins (8) and saves (5) in 2019, was the ace out of the bullpen. He took over for Austin Bergner, who was pitching a gem but had allowed back-to-back hits to put runners on first and second base with one out. The freshman right-hander produced two fly outs to end the inning.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Report: Eagles reach deal with first-round pick DeVonta Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with 2021 first-round draft pick DeVonta Smith, multiple outlets reported Thursday. All first-round draft picks receive a four-year contract with a team-held option for the fifth season. Per OvertheCap.com, the total value of Smith's contract is $20.14 million. The Eagles selected Smith, an Alabama...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Report: DeVonta Smith signs four-year, $20.1 million contract

The Philadelphia Eagles and first-round draft pick, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, have agreed to terms on a contract, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the deal is a four-year deal worth $20.1 million fully guaranteed and includes a fifth-year option in the contract.
College SportsNashville Post

Vanderbilt to play Corbin’s alma mater in NCAA Regional

For the eighth time in program history, the Vanderbilt baseball team is hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional at Hawkins Field, welcoming Presbyterian, Georgia Tech and Indiana State. The Commodores, who are the No. 4 overall seed, are appearing in their 15th straight NCAA Tournament — the longest streak in the...
Tennessee StateUSA Today

Tennessee offers 2023 prospect Shawn Russ

Josh Heupel and Tennessee’s coaching staff continue to recruit future Vols. The Vols offered a scholarship to 2023 cornerback prospect Shawn Russ. “I am extremely blessed to receive a offer from the University of Tennessee,” Russ said on Twitter. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback prospect is from Dunbar High School in...