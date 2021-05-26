Joe Smith Reports

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- During the second game of the 2019 Chapel Hill Super Regional, Austin Love toed the rubber with one out in the bottom of the fifth. North Carolina held a 2-0 lead over Auburn in a win-or-go-home affair after the Tigers won the first game, 11-7. Love, who was a second-team freshman All-American and led UNC in appearances (36), ERA (3.09), wins (8) and saves (5) in 2019, was the ace out of the bullpen. He took over for Austin Bergner, who was pitching a gem but had allowed back-to-back hits to put runners on first and second base with one out. The freshman right-hander produced two fly outs to end the inning.