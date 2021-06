Christmas 2019. That was the last time I had seen my immediate family in person, outside of my two boys, until last weekend.My family is now rooted in the Kansas City area, save for one brother and his family who are in northern California. Because of the pandemic, we have kept our distance from each other for more than 16 months. My brother and sister-in-law in Olathe have young triplets, and my parents are into their retirement years. I did not want to com...