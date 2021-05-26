Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, PA

GOT HIM! US Marshals Arrest Teen Who Drove Into Pennsylvania Trooper During Traffic Stop

By Jillian Pikora
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvefs_0aCDlkmt00
David J. Pratt. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

An 18-year-old who injured a Pennsylvania State trooper during a traffic stop in Lancaster County is has been arrested by US Marshals.

David J. Pratt was arrested in the 900 block of Chestnut Street, in Lebanon County on Tuesday shortly after midnight by US Marshals.

Pratt was a passenger in a 2004 Honda Civic that was the subject of a routine traffic stop on Route 462/Lincoln Highway, east of Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township, around 2:20 a.m. on May 11, according to PSP.

Pratt shared a false identification with police, then slid over to the driver’s seat while the driver was with police outside of the vehicle, said police in a statement to the media.

Pratt ignored troopers’ orders to exit the vehicle, instead accelerating towards the highway--striking the trooper, according to police.

That’s when police shot at the car but Pratt sped off on Route 462 westbound towards Lancaster City.

The trooper Pratt injured was taken to a hospital and has been released.

The original driver they pulled over has been released from police custody.

Pratt fled the scene in a 2004 Honda Civic Pratt with the license plate LKM-0953.

PSP, Lancaster County detectives and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office are handling the investigation.

Pratt had an active arrest warrant for robbery with pending felony charges at the time of the incident.

Pratt is charged with the following:

  • F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injuries to designated individuals
  • F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or caused bodily injuries with deadly weapon
  • M2 Simple Assault
  • M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person
  • M2 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer
  • Summary charge for Depositing Waste On Highway
  • M3 False Identification To Law Enforcement Officer
  • Summary Driving Without A License

His preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 46 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
103K+
Followers
20K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Trooper, PA
County
Lebanon County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Lampeter, PA
City
East Lampeter Township, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#State Troopers#Traffic Police#State Police#County Police#Police Custody#Old Philadelphia Pike#Psp#Traffic Stop#Teen#Robbery#Route 462 Lincoln Highway#Felony Charges#F1 Aggravated Assault#Chestnut Street#Lancaster City#Bodily Injuries#Honda Civic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Ticketed For Using Phony Passenger In HOV Lane, Police Say

A man has been ticketed for allegedly using a phony passenger in order to drive in a high-occupancy vehicle lane on one of the busiest highways in the Northeast. Police today issued the summons to the resident of Lake Grove in Suffolk County after he was pulled over for driving with a drama mask attached to his front passenger seat in the HOV lane on the Long Island Expressway in Commack.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

South Jersey Pair Arrested In Shooting, Handguns Recovered

A 20-year-old man and a teenager from Atlantic City have been arrested in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Saalih Davis, 20, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, weapons offenses and possessing heroin, according to Atlantic City Lt. Kevin Fair. A 14-year-old, whose name has not been released...
Northampton County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Police Seek Northampton County Man, 29, Accused Of Felony Drug Possession

Police in Northampton County are seeking the public’s help locating a man wanted on felony drug charges. Shavon Soto of East 4th Street is wanted for felony possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, unauthorized use of registration and required financial responsibility, Bethlehem Police said in a Wednesday release.
Trenton, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

State Attorney General Reviews Death Of Trenton Man, 21, In Scooter Crash

New Jersey Attorney Gurbir S. Grewal said his office was reviewing the death of a 21-year-old Trenton man in a scooter crash because it somehow involved law enforcement. The man, who wasn't identified, was riding a Yamaha scooter without a helmet near the intersection of Route 33 and Whitehorse-Mercerville Road in Hamilton Township when a township officer in an unmarked car spotted him shortly after 9 p.m. on May 25, Grewal said.
Chester County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

PD: Man, 33, Was DUI In Chester County Car Crash

A 33-year-old man was arrested on DUI charges after he crashed into a car in New Garden Township (Chester County) over the weekend, authorities said. Arriving officers found Carlos Ortiz-Estrada, of Coatesville, standing outside of his car, visibly intoxicated around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 1000 block of Newark Road, according to the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department.
Essex County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

KNOW ANYTHING? $5K Reward For Info On Essex County Hit-And-Run That Killed Lyndhurst Woman

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver who fatally struck a 75-year-old Lyndhurst woman. Roseann Ratz was crossing the street with a friend near Washington Avenue and Rutgers Place in Nutley when she was hit by a driver who fled the scene on Thursday, Oct. 15, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Hunterdon County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Hunterdon County Man, 41, Charged With Aggravated Sexual Assault, Child Endangerment

A 41-year-old Flemington man was being held in the Warren County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said. Roland N. Collins was arrested May 26 on first- and third-degree charges, respectively, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson, Acting Chief of Detectives Frank R. Crisologo and Flemington Borough Police Chief Jerry Rotella said Thursday.