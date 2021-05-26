Virgil Abloh teases Nike x Off-White ‘Dear Summer’ sneaker collection
Off-White and Nike have been uncharacteristically quiet this year, but that’s finally set to change with a new collaborative collection on the horizon. Virgil Abloh took to Instagram to tease a new capsule called “Dear Summer” — which he says is “a whole thing.” Frustratingly, all Abloh showed was a new box for the yet-to-be-seen sneakers, but the noise around the collaborators could give an idea of what to expect.www.inputmag.com