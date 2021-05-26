Virgil Abloh teases Nike x Off-White ‘Dear Summer’ sneaker collection

Sandals might steal the spotlight when it comes to warm-weather footwear — especially with all the architectural heels and updated slides dominating the fashion landscape right now. But trends aside, there’s one summer shoe that goes with everything, is supremely comfortable, and best of all, is probably already sitting in your closet: the white sneaker. It may not be the most novel of options, but with so many white sneaker outfits you can easily put together, a pair of fresh, bright kicks is a wardrobe power-player you can wear all season long.