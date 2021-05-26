Cancel
Virgil Abloh teases Nike x Off-White ‘Dear Summer’ sneaker collection

By Ian Servantes
inputmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOff-White and Nike have been uncharacteristically quiet this year, but that’s finally set to change with a new collaborative collection on the horizon. Virgil Abloh took to Instagram to tease a new capsule called “Dear Summer” — which he says is “a whole thing.” Frustratingly, all Abloh showed was a new box for the yet-to-be-seen sneakers, but the noise around the collaborators could give an idea of what to expect.

Lebron James
Virgil Abloh
#Dear Summer#Nike Shoes#Sneaker#Nike Inc#Nba#Air Force#Collection#Laces#Literal Shoes#Exclusive#Sculptures#Store#Multiple Editions#Drawing#Abloh Teases#Boston
geekspin

The Puma x Haribo collection is out now

Sportswear giant Puma and confectionery company Haribo have joined forces for a delicious lineup of candy-inspired footwear and apparel. Officially launched on May 20th, the Puma x Haribo collection is set to be released worldwide in three different drops throughout 2021. The first drop, which is now available for purchase on Puma.com, includes two sneakers, two tees, and a pair of shorts. Check them all out in the list below:
Nike Teases a New Metallic Silver-Clad Air Tuned Max

Nike’s Air Tuned Max has begun its triumphant return, reintroduced as a retro model this year for the first time since 1999. Now, Nike is making up for lost time with plenty of new colorways, like this “Metallic Silver” look, coming soon. The Nike Air Tuned Max is officially back,...
Nike’s gyro-inspired ‘Kebab and Destroy’ sneaker is a delicious treat

If there’s one theme Nike SB can count on for sales, it’s food. Whether the brand is dropping ice-cold Ben & Jerry’s Dunks or sneakers inspired by Chinese street food, consumers are sure to eat the designs up. Now, Nike SB is banking on the theme again — this time in collaboration with Athens-based skate shop Color Skates — to launch a gyro kebab-inspired Dunk High. The delectable design features a multi-colored upper to make sure no filling or topping is left out of the silhouette, while actual gyro graphics decorate the medial sides of the shoes.
Nike Air Max 95 “Multi White” is Perfect for the Summer

A “Multi White” offering of the Nike Air Max 95 has surfaced for a Summer 2021 release that features a refreshing variation that includes fluorescent detailing. Summer 2021 will likely be a huge season for the sneaker industry and as we draw closer that prophecy becomes more concrete. This Air Max 95 features a white mesh and leather design that features mauve shades on the sides in the form of mauve, violet, and grey. Quickly brightening up the silhouette are fluorescent hits on the lace eyelets that give off a summer feel. Matching branding is added to the tongues and insoles with a white rubber midsole and pink Air unit finishing off the brand new take.
Nike turns its LeBron 18 basketball sneaker into a letterman jacket

LeBron James is going back to school with a collaborative version of his Nike LeBron 18 Low. Designer Mimi Plange has taken inspiration from varsity jackets for the first of four sneakers she’ll release with James and Nike. The burgundy and gold sneaker is covered in chenille patches, including the Swoosh, to explore how letters served as a status symbol in high school.
Air Jordan 1 Mid Releasing with Kentucky Vibes

Jordan Brand continues with their Air Jordan 1 Mid releases. Recently, we showcased a pair that features Syracuse vibes and now we have another Dunk-inspired release for Kentucky. Going over this low-top Air Jordan 1, it features White leather across the base while Royal Blue appears on the Swoosh logos,...
Nike Drops Eco-Friendly Air Force 1 Made Using "Himalayan Rhubarb"

Furthering its commitment to sustainability, Nike has now dropped a new iteration of the Air Force 1 as part of its eco-friendly “Plant Dye” collection. Dubbed “Himalayan Rhubarb,” the low-cut kicks are designed to celebrate Mother Nature with low-impact fabrics and natural dyes. The OG silhouette comes with a crisp...
Nike Fontanka Edge in White and Yellow

The Nike Fontanka Edge is the brand’s newer women’s model that has will release in multiple color options during the warmer months. Next up, we have a pair highlighted in Iris Whisper, Summit White, Venice, and Black color combination. Inspired by St. Petersburg rave culture, it crosses fashion and sport...
Nike Air Presto Releases in All-White

With Summer nearing, Nike Sportswear will bring out new color options of the Air Presto. One of the pairs that just dropped comes highlighted in all-White, perfect for the warmer months. As you can see, this Nike Air Presto features White throughout along with its signature stretch mesh upper. The...
28 Genius Ways To Dress Up White Sneakers This Summer

Sandals might steal the spotlight when it comes to warm-weather footwear — especially with all the architectural heels and updated slides dominating the fashion landscape right now. But trends aside, there’s one summer shoe that goes with everything, is supremely comfortable, and best of all, is probably already sitting in your closet: the white sneaker. It may not be the most novel of options, but with so many white sneaker outfits you can easily put together, a pair of fresh, bright kicks is a wardrobe power-player you can wear all season long.
Virgil Abloh's Alaska Alaska Crafts Cardboard Chairs That Double as Works of Art

Virgil Abloh‘s London-based studio Alaska Alaska is a lesser-known offshoot from the multidisciplinary creative, but it provides us with some of the designer’s (and his team’s) most interesting objects to date. In a new series of sculptural cardboard chairs, Alaska Alaska taps team members and designers Tawanda Chiweshe, Or Gal, Klara Zepp and Francisco Gaspar to each make their own limited editions of the chair, with all being made from three core materials: corrugated cardboard, vinyl tape and a plastic pouch.
OFF-WHITE™ LAUNCHES FIRST FULL SUNGLASSES & EYEWEAR COLLECTION

Off-White™ has announced the launch of the label’s first full eyewear collection. Avant-garde and bold, the collection will arrive in stores throughout June 2021, and will feature silhouettes that showcase Off-White’s traditional graphic linearity and aesthetics. The “Catalina,” the “Marfa,” the “Alps,” the “Manchester,” the “The Cape,” the “Arthur”, the...
Nike’s ‘PlayStation 5’ PG5 sneakers are getting delayed

At the beginning of May, Nike and Sony revealed they were once again collaborating on a PlayStation-themed signature sneaker for NBA star Paul George — this time featuring a design mirroring the PS5. With Sony selling nearly 8 million units of the console since it launched in November of 2020, and the new “PG5” marking the 5th edition of George’s Nike shoe, everything aligned perfectly for their May 27 launch. But now, Nike has announced its “PlayStation 5” PG5 shoe has been delayed a month.
Puma X NBA 2K21 Sneaker Available In-Game Ahead Of Retail Release

The new Puma x 2K collection arrives in NBA 2K21 today, ahead of the collection's arrival in stores. The collection features the latest edition of the Court Rider sneakers, featuring vibrant colors and "2K21" across the shoe tongues. The shoes are available to equip on your MyPlayer starting now, while the full collection hits retail stores on June 21.
9 best lightweight sneakers perfect for summer 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. A new season means...
This Air Jordan 1 Mid Features Heat Sensitive Panels

Jordan Brand will drop a new Air Jordan 1 Mid that will feature a color-changing upper while using a similar color theme as past releases. Looking closer, this mid-top Air Jordan 1 comes highlighted with the classic ‘Black Toe’ theme while featuring White leather on the upper, and Black adorns the overlays, Swoosh logos, and rubber outsole. Sticking out the most, we have heat-sensitive detailing on the heel, tongue label, and ankle overlay, which changes colors.
Stevie Williams And Virgil Abloh Drop Limited Edition NFT

One of the most Influential Skaters of All Time, Stevie Williams teams up with iconic designer Virgil Abloh for the Limited Edition NTF drop on the Portion marketplace. This piece was initially created for Stevie Williams’ DGK brand, where he did a limited collaboration with Virgil Abloh to release a minted run of 0-100 skate decks. The WilliamsXAbloh edition skate deck features a simple co-branding, transcribing Williams and Abloh’s collaboration, and features a camo print on the bottom.