Rapper Comatose Red Ivy has recently released the song, ‘Bat Sympathy (Dark Knight Freestyle)’ which features in a forthcoming, accompanying Extended Play. Upcoming rapper Comatose Red Ivy is all set to realize her creative goals with the release of her newly released single. The new song, ‘Bat Sympathy (Dark Knight Freestyle)’ will be releasing on June 3 along with the EP, ‘BOYFIFTY Produce Murder Scenes’ in which it will feature. The song is a personal account symbolizing the circle of life through the analogy of a bat. The song depicts the relatable idea of growing old and falling apart in relationships. Our lives are filled with their share of trials and tribulations ultimately resulting in death. As we grow and earn experience through our mistakes and exposure, we learn to accept things the way they are, in all their glory.