Reedsville, OH

Four to interview for Eastern Supt. position

By Sarah Hawley
The Daily Sentinel
 9 days ago

REEDSVILLE — Ten people submitted applications and letters of interest to become the next Eastern Local School District Superintendent when current Supt. Steve Ohlinger steps down later this year.

Four of the 10 applicants will be interviewed by the Eastern Local Board of Education during a special meeting on Thursday afternoon at the district office. Those applicants include Shawn Bush, Nick Dettwiller, Timothy Edwards and Greg Sullivan.

Bush is currently the Principal at Eastern High School, a position he has held since 2011. Bush holds his superintendent certification from Salem International University.

Dettwiller, who was formerly a teacher at Eastern, is currently employed by Nelsonville-York City Schools as the Middle School Principal. He is completing his superintendent certification currently through Concordia University of Chicago.

Edwards is the current principal of River Valley High School in Gallia County, a position he has held since 2011. Edwards currently holds a superintendent license, as well as treasurer license, and principal license.

Sullivan is currently the assistant principal/athletic director at Bloom-Vernon Schools in South Webster, Ohio. He is completing his Superintendent certification currently through the University of Dayton.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Pomeroy, OH
#Assistant Principal#Webster University#Supt#Eastern High School#River Valley High School#Bloom Vernon Schools#The University Of Dayton#Ohio Valley Publishing#Principal License#Treasurer License#Gallia County
