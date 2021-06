Tasty Brunch Pop-Up Takes Over Vacated Bar King Space. Now that Bar King has left its space in Southeast Portland, Chefstable is bringing another one of its restaurants into the space, albeit temporarily: On Saturdays and Sundays through June 13, the once-popular brunch spot Tasty will take over the SE 6th dining room and patio for seated brunch service. In case you missed it, the restaurant group took over the Tasty brand after the Gorhams left their restaurant empire behind, planning to reopen the restaurant in Lake Oswego in 2021. Before Tasty Lake Oswego opens, however, some of the restaurant’s original dishes — plus new treats from Portland hotshot baker Katherine Benvenuti — will be available on the weekends in Portland proper. On Instagram, the restaurant has teased dishes like quiches, fava greens and spinach with hakurei turnips, and those classic patatas bravas. Make a reservation for brunch, either indoors or outdoors, on the restaurant’s website. [EaterWire]