Ever since the initial reveal trailer, we’ve been wondering how Evil Dead: The Game would end up. Well, everyone, wonder no longer. The game has finally called forth the unholy spirits to unleash a peek at its offerings. The video is narrated by Bruce Campbell (because of course it is) and features nearly three minutes of information that should give fans a whole lot to chew on. Suffice to say, the game just may swallow souls and cut attention spans up with a chainsaw. Does that sound fine? It’s been a long, long time since hearing about a game in the franchise, so it’s great to finally have some more insight.