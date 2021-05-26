NWS: Confirmed tornado touched down in Lavaca County

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gonzales; Lavaca The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Gonzales County in south central Texas Northwestern Lavaca County in south central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Moulton, Nickle, Little New York, Newtonville and Dilworth. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.