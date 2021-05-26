Cancel
Lavaca County, TX

NWS: Confirmed tornado touched down in Lavaca County

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 8 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — Video evidence and a National Weather Service storm survey confirmed that a tornado touched down on May 18 in Lavaca County. The EF-1 tornado moved northwest and severely damaged a small house as well as snapped large tree branches. After the tornado crossed CR 142, it crossed...

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gonzales, Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gonzales; Lavaca The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Gonzales County in south central Texas Northwestern Lavaca County in south central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Moulton, Nickle, Little New York, Newtonville and Dilworth. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for De Witt, Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: De Witt; Lavaca SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN DEWITT AND WEST CENTRAL LAVACA COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 505 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hochheim, or near Yoakum, moving southeast at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Yoakum, Shiner and Edgar.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caldwell; Fayette; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Lavaca SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CALDWELL...EASTERN GUADALUPE...GONZALES...FAYETTE AND NORTHWESTERN LAVACA COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 315 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kingsbury to near Flatonia to near Fayetteville. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Seguin, Gonzales, Luling, La Grange, Schulenburg, Shiner, Flatonia, Moulton, Shelby, Waelder, Kingsbury, Staples, Fayetteville, Round Top, Fentress, Palmeto State Park, Muldoon, Cistern, Brownsboro and Carmine.