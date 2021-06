Triangle, VA (15 June 2021) – The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program and the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation’s primary goal is, through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children. The mission of collecting and distributing new, unwrapped toys to our Nation’s most precious resource – its children – is carried out by tens of thousands of Marines, sailors, and volunteers across this great Country. By doing so, we provide that beacon of hope to millions of children. We have accomplished this mission for 73 consecutive years.