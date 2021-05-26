Cancel
Anderson, IN

Police investigate gunfire reports

Posted by 
The Herald Bulletin
The Herald Bulletin
 8 days ago


ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating reports of early morning gunfire within the city on Wednesday.

Reports of gunfire were made to authorities at 1:55 a.m. and again at 2:12 a.m. in the 3500 block of Clark Street, according to a press release from APD.

Officers spoke to witnesses and were able to determine that no one was injured by the gunfire, but damage was located at a nearby residence.

While investigating the gunfire on Clark Street, a second call of gunfire was reported at 2:12 a.m. near the intersection of Ninth and Locust streets. A preliminary investigation revealed no one was injured, and there was no damage located from that report of gunfire.

APD has received a number of reports of gunfire in the area of Ninth and Locust streets over the last couple of weeks, and they plan to “closely monitor the area,” according to the press release.

Anyone with information about the reported gunfire can call APD at 765-648-6775.

