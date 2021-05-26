These Are the 15 Hottest Pool Floats for Summer

I love a good pool day, whether it’s an infinity pool overlooking the ocean, a rooftop pool, or just a run-of-the-mill backyard pool. But this pool is unlike any I’ve seen or even dreamt of. Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. with international property developers Ecoworld Ballymore Group, has announced the unveiling of the world’s first “floating” swimming pool. That’s right a floating pool. The first of its kind engineering marvel spans 82 feet across two buildings and is 115 feet in the air. So you can see right below you the entire time. The pool is made of one, solid, 14-inch-thick piece of acrylic and completely transparent polymer. It was engineered and manufactured in a small Colorado town called Grand Junction.