These Are the 15 Hottest Pool Floats for Summer

One of the best things about having a pool (besides automatically having a cool backyard) is being able to lounge on a pool float whenever you want to. There are tons of fun accessories you can buy for your pool, whether you have an above-ground or in-ground, but pool floats have to be one of the most fun. They’re incredibly simple to use (just blow them up or deflate them whenever necessary), they’re easy to store when not in use, and they’re so versatile. Pool floats can be the perfect hangout spot when you just want to relax and enjoy some sun, but they can also make a really fun toy for kids (and, let’s face it, adults as well).