Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Costuming 'Cruella': The Fashion Behind a Villainous Disney Origin Story

By Lesley McKenzie
Register Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruella de Vil has always been known for her notorious and outlandish sartorial statements, but how her signature black-and-white looks came to be is a story unto itself. Director Craig Gillespie traces the Disney villain’s origin story in the new live-action feature film “Cruella,” which follows Estella (played by Emma Stone, who also serves as an executive producer), a young, quick-witted, fashion-obsessed orphan in 1970s London. The budding talent crosses paths with her nemesis, iconic designer Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), setting the stage for Estella’s descent into madness as vengeance-filled antihero Cruella, played by Glenn Close in 1996’s “101 Dalmatians.”

www.registercitizen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costuming#Villainous#Disney Costumes#Costume Designer#Film Producer#Fashion Designer#Portobello#German#Shepperton Studios#Origin Story#Dalmatians#Madness#Straight Fancy Dress#Sheen#Shades#Vintage#Taffetas#Duchess Satins#Executive Producer#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

#HalfwaytoHalloween: Meet Cruella– the New Queen of Mean

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: mkilwein. To continue the #HalfwaytoHalloween celebration, we’re excited to see a new look at the most notoriously fashionable character, Cruella de Vil. Disney’s newest film “Cruella” explores the fascinating tale of how a gifted, nonconforming young girl named Estella evolved into the stylish villain Cruella we fear yet love today.
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

“Becoming Cruella” Featurette and Character Posters for Disney’s Cruella

NEW FEATURETTE “BECOMING CRUELLA” AND FIVE CHARACTER POSTERS FOR. DISNEY’S ALL-NEW LIVE-ACTION FEATURE FILM “CRUELLA,” AVAILABLE NOW. EXPERIENCE THE FILM, STARRING ACADEMY AWARD®-WINNERS EMMA STONE AND EMMA THOMPSON,. IN THEATERS ON FRIDAY, MAY 28. ALSO AVAILABLE ON DISNEY+ WITH PREMIER ACCESS FOR A ONE-TIME ADDITIONAL FEE. Cinema’s most notoriously fashionable...
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

New Clip for “Cruella” Features “Call Me Cruella” by Florence + The Machine

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE SET TO PERFORM NEW ORIGINAL SONG “CALL ME CRUELLA” AS FEATURED IN DISNEY’S ALL-NEW LIVE ACTION FILM “CRUELLA”. CRUELLA ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK WITH SONGS FEATURED IN THE FILM PLUS CRUELLA ORIGINAL SCORE ALBUM BY. OSCAR® NOMINATED COMPOSER NICHOLAS BRITELL SET FOR RELEASE MAY 21. –...
Celebritiesthehendersonnews.com

Glenn Close wants to reprise Cruella de Vil role

Glenn Close wants to play Cruella de Vil again. The 74-year-old actress played the iconic Disney villain in the 1996 live-action adaptation of '101 Dalmatians' and reprised the part in the sequel '102 Dalmatians' and has revealed that she has another story in mind for the character. Glenn said: "I...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Cruella star Emma Stone opens up about playing iconic villain

Emma Stone has opened up about taking on the iconic role of the titular villain in Cruella. The upcoming Disney movie will take a dive into the origins of the 101 Dalmatians baddie during the 1970s in London amid the backdrop of the punk scene. Speaking about playing Cruella, the...
Musicawardswatch.com

Florence + The Machine to perform original song for Disney’s ‘Cruella’

Listen to the Official Cruella Playlist, with signature hits featured in the film here. Multi-platinum and global award-winning artist Florence + The Machine, is set to perform a new original song, “Call me Cruella,” in Disney’s all-new live action film Cruella. “Call me Cruella” will be featured in the film and on the original motion picture soundtrack and the original score album. Both albums, from Walt Disney Records, will be available on May 21. The film is in theaters or available to order on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee on May 28.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch Emma Stone Transforms Into Cruella In New Video

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. At the end of this month the long anticipated, and long delayed, Cruella will become the latest movie to bring a classic Disney animated character to life in live-action. Emma Stone will portray Cruella de Vil and while it's far too early to tell just how the movie as a whole will turn out, it's hard not to feel like Emma Stone wasn't the perfect choice to bring this character to life. Watch Emma Stone transform into Cruella, both physically, and possibly a bit mentally as well, in a new featurette from Disney which can be seen above.
Beauty & FashionInside the Magic

Glenn Close Teases Her Idea For a New Cruella Story

It’s been years since Glenn Close stepped onto the screen as Cruella de Vil, the stylishly evil dognapper from 101 Dalmations. But we can’t forget her epic performance, and apparently, neither can she. Although the world will see a new Cruella (Emma Stone) when Disney’s Cruella premieres on May 28,...
MoviesInside the Magic

A Guide to Disney’s Different Versions of Cruella de Vil

Several other actresses have taken on the role of Disney’s Cruella de Vil over the years in both animated and live-action incarnations. Let’s take a look at the history of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil in Disney movies. Who voiced Cruella de Vil in the 1961 film One Hundred...
Moviesstudybreaks.com

Does the Live-Action ‘Cruella’ Origin Story Have Potential?

Throughout its nearly 100 years in the entertainment industry, Walt Disney Studios has released hundreds of films and is no stranger to making live-action remakes of their own box-office hits. However, Disney has been making a significant number of remakes over the course of the past decade or so, to a mix of delight and displeasure from fans of the original Disney animated classics.
Books & Literaturetwincitiesgeek.com

Hello, Cruel Heart Promises Wonderfully Weird Things to Come

Giving villains a backstory is often a double-edged sword; it’s nice to get insight into why they are the way they are, but it also erases any mystery and makes them more sympathetic, sometimes to the point of excusing their nefarious deeds because all they really need is a chance to prove themselves to be “good.” It’s definitely possible to delve into the psychology of a villain without sacrificing their wicked nature, which is what Disney seems to be touting with their marketing for the upcoming villain origin film Cruella. While some may not be completely convinced on that front, Maureen Johnson’s tie-in prequel novel assures us that Cruella de Vil is, in fact, human—but that doesn’t mean she’s a good person.
Beauty & FashionCollider

New ‘Cruella’ Trailer Offers Sneak Peek at Original Song From Florence + the Machine

With only a couple of weeks left until its premiere, Disney is hyping up anticipation for Cruella by teasing a sneak preview of its original song “Call Me Cruella” by Florence + the Machine. The song will be featured in the film and on the soundtrack, which was composed by the Emmy-winning composer behind Succession, Nicholas Britell. Bringing these two icons together is a massive feat on its own, and the trailer certainly highlights Florence Welch’s haunting vocals and Britell’s dynamic music.
Beauty & FashionGeekTyrant

Emma Stone Lights Up The Party in New Clip From Disney's CRUELLA

Disney has shared a new clip from Cruella and it features Emma Stone in the lead role of Estella, a.k.a Cruella lighting up the party. We’ve seen parts of this scene in the trailer, but now we have a better look at how it plays out. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are going to be great in this movie.
Beauty & FashionIGN

Disney's Cruella - "Do You Have A Light?" Official Clip

In this clip from the upcoming film, Disney's Cruella, Estella (Emma Stone) makes quite a flashy, and fiery, appearance at a party. Emma Stone stars in the live-action film about the rebellious early days of the notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Disney's Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie, arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28, 2021.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella de Vil

Watch: Emma Stone Says It's "Fantastic" Playing Villain Cruella. Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back—and more fashionable than ever. E! News' Daily Pop co-host Lilliana Vazquez exclusively spoke with Cruella stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson about the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film 101 Dalmatians. Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
Shoppingallears.net

Stock Up on ALL the Movie Essentials for Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Premiere!

Are you ready to cuddle up on our couch and cue up tons of new Disney movies and shows in the next month?. In the next month, Disney will release Pixar’s Luca directly to Disney+, premiere the new Marvel show, Loki on Disney+, and both Black Widow and Cruella will be making a debut both in theaters AND on Disney+ Premier Access. And, if you’re looking forward to learning more about Cruella De Vil’s backstory, then you can be ready on its premiere day with some exclusive Disney goodies!
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

The Cruella Original Motion Picture Soundtrack and the Cruella Original Score album, both from Walt Disney Records, are available today.

CRUELLA ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK FEATURING SONGS PLUS CRUELLA ORIGINAL SCORE ALBUM BY OSCAR®-NOMINATED COMPOSER NICHOLAS BRITELL AVAILABLE TODAY. WATCH THE LYRIC VIDEO FOR THE ORIGINAL SONG “CALL ME CRUELLA” PERFORMED BY FLORENCE + THE MACHINE. – The Cruella Original Motion Picture Soundtrack and the Cruella Original Score album, both...