The Majority of Moviegoers Feel Safe Being Back in Theaters, Study Shows
Audiences have been slow to get back to theaters, but those who have recently watched a movie on the big screen have felt safe doing so. According to a new study from Fandango that surveyed more than 4,000 of its ticket buyers about their recent cinema experiences, 93% said they were satisfied with their return to theaters and 87% said multiplexes made them feel comfortable being back in a darkened, enclosed space.www.registercitizen.com