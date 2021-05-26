Cancel
Sam Raimi's EVIL DEAD RISE Will Be Coming to HBO Max; Cast and Story Details Revealed

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Line Cinema has officially announced that producer Sam Raimi’s next Evil Dead movie, Evil Dead Rise, will be released exclusively on HBO Max. The movie is written and directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) and it will star Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings) and Lily Sullivan (Picnic At Hanging Rock).

geektyrant.com
