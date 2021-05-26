Cancel
New Rochelle, NY

On the Market: A Mid-Century Colonial in New Rochelle

By Caleigh L. Russo
westchestermagazine.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerdant lawns, azure ripples in the pool, and gleaming ivory lines on the tennis court make this Westchester home a stunner. This hot commodity home was built in 1951 and sits on 1.24 acres of lush land, practically overlooking the stunning Wing Foot Golf Club. The four-bed/four-bath is the perfect family home, with a big yard for the kids and a patio ideal for hosting gatherings – COVID friendly ones, of course – and simply screams elegant both inside and out with meticulously crafted custom moldings, among other beautiful architectural details.

