On the Market: A Mid-Century Colonial in New Rochelle
Verdant lawns, azure ripples in the pool, and gleaming ivory lines on the tennis court make this Westchester home a stunner. This hot commodity home was built in 1951 and sits on 1.24 acres of lush land, practically overlooking the stunning Wing Foot Golf Club. The four-bed/four-bath is the perfect family home, with a big yard for the kids and a patio ideal for hosting gatherings – COVID friendly ones, of course – and simply screams elegant both inside and out with meticulously crafted custom moldings, among other beautiful architectural details.westchestermagazine.com