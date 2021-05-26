Barcelona, Real Madrid & Juventus slam UEFA disciplinary proceedings as 'direct attack against the rule of law'
The last remaining breakaway holdouts of the European Super League have offered an incendiary response to the governing body's latest actions. Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid have slammed UEFA over the announcement that the latter will enact disciplinary proceedings against them, insisting that they either open a dialogue for further reforms to the game or "watch its inevitable downfall".www.goal.com