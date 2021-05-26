Cancel
Orlando, FL

Das And Garcia Earn All-America Status With Doubles Performance

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando, FL – Nandini Das and Andrea Garcia are the longest-tenured members of the FSU women’s tennis team. The redshirt seniors came in to the program together in 2016 and they are not only the last two Seminoles still competing but both are now All-Americans. Das and Garcia became the seventh and eighth All-Americans in FSU women’s tennis history and the second pair of All-Americans in the last two seasons after advancing to the NCAA Doubles Championship Quarterfinals Tuesday night.

