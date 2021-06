If you visit many offices across Nigeria at lunch time during the months of May, June, July and August, chances are high that you will find a good number of workers munching away at “mouth organs”. Yes, with corn in season, one of the most popular delicacies at this time is the combination of roasted corn (popularly code-named as “mouth organ”) and the African pear. Coconut is an occasional close substitute for pear and this writer has it on good authority that many people find the coconut and “mouth-organ” combination, just as delicious too.