Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich are building this New York Jets defense in a way that the 4-3 base isn’t forced to change for 11 personnel. Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages, welcome to the new day. Defense doesn’t win championships anymore. While it certainly helps, the powers that be in football (and in all sports) have gone down the highlight-package road, the one that leads to short-term satisfaction, casual-viewing growth and jaw-dropping athletic feats on a more regular basis.