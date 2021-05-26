Packers Restructure Veteran DL, Pushing More Money to 2022

It doesn’t sound like the past couple of months have been a fun time for Green Bay Packers fans. It started in January when they watched their beloved team blowing a golden opportunity in the NFC championship against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At Lambeau Field no less. It was their second-straight year having come one game short of the Super Bowl. Packer fans probably had no idea things were about to get so much worse. First courtesy of their legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers and then their superstar receiver Davante Adams.