Packers Restructure Veteran DL, Pushing More Money to 2022

By Jordan J. Wilson
Heavy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother veteran has solidified his place with the Green Bay Packers in 2021 as the team continues to borrow from its future to go “all-in” for next season. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers have restructured the contract of starting defensive lineman Dean Lowry, reducing his salary to the veteran minimum ($990,000) and converting the difference into a signing bonus in order to create $2.488 million in 2021 salary-cap space. Three void years were also tacked onto his deal to better help Green Bay spread out the cap hit.

