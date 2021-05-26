Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Herkimer, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hamilton; Herkimer; Warren The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hamilton County in eastern New York West central Warren County in east central New York Herkimer County in eastern New York * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 150 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles northwest of Big Moose to near Alder Creek to near Floyd, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Indian Lake, Speculator, Old Forge, Ohio, Lake Pleasant, Poland, Inlet, Cold Brook, Blue Mountain Lake, Lake Eaton Campground, Brown Tract Pond Campground, Big Moose, Lake Durant Campground, Eighth Lake Campground, Lewey Lake Campground, McKeever, Golden Beach Campground, Moffitt Beach Campground, Limekiln Lake Campground and Nicks Lake Campground. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH