Troubled South L.A. Oil Well Site Remains A Danger To Locals
A two-acre lot in South L.A. where 21 oil wells sit idle is a danger to the surrounding neighborhood, according to state documents and several petroleum engineers. But although California officials have known of the risk for over a year, they have not made sure the wells are permanently sealed. The wells are located in University Park, a dense neighborhood of intergenerational Latino families and students at the University of Southern California.www.lataco.com