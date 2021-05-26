Troubled South L.A. Oil Well Site Remains A Danger To Locals

Back when blogging was a thing, I saw a friend’s entry about Hawkins House of Burgers in Watts. “THE LEANING TOWER OF WATTS” the post read and pictured was a behemoth of a burger with bacon, several thick burger patties, pastrami, onion rings, hot links, and eggs, all held together with wooden skewers. I was astounded, it felt like a spectacle, like a landmark. Shit, for all I knew it was the actual Leaning Tower of Pisa, but better, because I could eat this one.