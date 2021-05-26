Cancel
Troubled South L.A. Oil Well Site Remains A Danger To Locals

By Capital & Main
 8 days ago
A two-acre lot in South L.A. where 21 oil wells sit idle is a danger to the surrounding neighborhood, according to state documents and several petroleum engineers. But although California officials have known of the risk for over a year, they have not made sure the wells are permanently sealed. The wells are located in University Park, a dense neighborhood of intergenerational Latino families and students at the University of Southern California.

LATACO

LATACO

ABOUT

L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.

 https://www.lataco.com
#Oil Wells#Oil Industry#Urban Area#Permanent Residents#Fire Officials#U S Officials#Latino#Capital Main#Media Relations#The L A Times#Pecan Tree Oil Gas#Llc#Calgem#The University Of Texas#People Not Pozos#Arco#St James Oil Corporation#Catholic Church#City Attorney S Office#Allenco Energy
