'RuPaul's Drag Race' announces 'All Stars 6' cast

Left to right, Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage, RuPaul and Ross Mathews, of "RuPaul's Drag Race," appear backstage during the Emmy Awards in September 2018. The cast for "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 6" was announced on Wednesday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- The cast for RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 6 was announced on Wednesday.

The new season will launch June 24 on Paramount+ with two episodes. New episodes will then be released every Thursday.

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars features previous contestants from Drag Race competing to become the next Drag Superstar.

The cast includes Pandora Boxx from Season 2 of Drag Race and All Stars 1, Kylie Sonique Love from Season 2 of Drag Race, Yara Sofia from Season 3 of Drag Race and All Stars 1, Jiggly Caliente from Season 4 of of Drag Race, Trinity K. Bonet from Season 6 of Drag Race, Ginger Minj from Season 7 of of Drag Race and All Stars 2, Serena Cha Cha from Season 5 of Drag Race, Eureka O'Hara from Seasons 9 and 10 of Drag Race, Silky Nutmeg Ganache from Season 11 of Drag Race, A'keria C. Davenport from Season 11 of Drag Race, Ra'Jah O'Hara from Season 11 of Drag Race, Scarlet Envy from Season 11 of Drag Race and Jan from Season 12 of Drag Race.

Shea Coulee won All Stars 5, which concluded in July 2020.

RuPaul's Drag Race was the top winner at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, taking home Best Reality Cast, Best Competition Series and Best Host for RuPaul.