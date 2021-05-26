Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

NZD/USD: RBNZ adds upside risk for the kiwi – Wells Fargo

By Matías Salord
FXStreet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, kept its monetary policy unchanged as expected, surprising with a hawkish tone that boosted the NZD across the board. According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the RBNZ’s announcement represents upside risk to their NZD/USD exchange rate forecast. Key Quotes:. “The RBNZ held...

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo#Interest Rates#Usd#Nzd#Exchange Rates#Q3#Nzd Usd#Rbnz#Fx#Kiwi#Currency#Forecasts#Central Bank#Monetary Policy#Medium#This Week#Quotes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Australia
Related
Economypoundsterlinglive.com

Australian Dollar: "Soft Taper" from RBA is Coming says ANZ

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.7624-1.7752. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8099-1.8135. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Reserve Bank of Australia could increasingly become a source of support to the Australian Dollar when it announces what amounts to a 'soft taper' at its July policy meeting. According...
CurrenciesDailyFx

NZD/USD Rate Reversal Takes Shape Ahead of May Low

NZD/USD appears to have reversed course ahead of the May low (0.7115) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the exchange rate may continue to retrace the decline from the start of the month as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) gradually adjusts the forward guidance for monetary policy.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Upward Bounce Possible Ahead of ECB

Buy the EUR/USD and add a take-profit at 1.2250. Add a stop-loss at 1.2100. Set a sell-stop at 1.2135 and a take-profit at 1.2050. Add a stop-loss at 1.2200. The EUR/USD pair was in a tight range during the Asian session as the market reflected on the latest US jobs data and the upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) decision. It is trading at 1.2163, which s 0.50% above the lowest level on Friday.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips slightly as investors wait on the sidelines

* Dollar index edges down * U.S. CPI and ECB meeting on Thursday in focus * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices, adds comment, Changes byline, previous dateline London) By Sinéad Carew NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data after Friday's lower-than-expected jobs data. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. There was little movement in major currency pairs and the S&P 500 was modestly lower without U.S. economic data to help give it direction on Monday. {.N] The dollar index was down 0.1% while the euro was up slightly against the dollar, at $1.2177. "At this point it looks like the market really wants to be short dollars. To us it suggests there's a risk chasing this move. It's a crowded position. You've already got a sizeable chunk of the market that's net short U.S. dollars so if feels like we need a shakeout of those positions," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. While Rai said there was "some risk the dollar will rally" he noted that investors are waiting for Federal Reserve's meeting next week. The foreign exchange market sees no reason for the Fed to change its monetary policy, "so we’ve still got accommodative monetary policy in the United States," said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale. Market participants will also be looking at U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank meeting, both on Thursday. Dovish rhetoric from ECB policymakers suggests the bank is in no hurry to slow the pace of buying under the 1.85 trillion euro ($2.24 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). Speculators decreased their net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Currency investors seemed to shrug off news that the United States, Britain and other rich nations reached a deal on Saturday to squeeze more money out of multinational companies such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentive to shift profits to low-tax offshore havens. "It was expected they'd come to some kind of agreement," said CIBC's Rai, but he said investors were likely wary of making bets as "The road is long and has lots of risks." The Australian dollar, which is seen as a proxy for risk appetite, was up 0.18% versus the U.S. dollar at 0.776. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 0.7% around $36,041 , while ether was up 2.6% at $2,780. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:19AM (1419 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.0350 90.1420 -0.10% 0.060% +90.3020 +90.0150 Euro/Dollar $1.2177 $1.2167 +0.08% +0.00% +$1.2182 +$1.2145 Dollar/Yen 109.2200 109.5350 -0.29% +0.00% +109.6350 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 133.00 133.26 -0.20% +4.79% +133.3800 +132.8900 Dollar/Swiss 0.8981 0.8991 -0.12% +0.00% +0.9010 +0.8977 Sterling/Dollar $1.4165 $1.4164 +0.01% +0.00% +$1.4181 +$1.4112 Dollar/Canadian 1.2081 1.2074 +0.06% +0.00% +1.2106 +1.2066 Aussie/Dollar $0.7755 $0.7742 +0.18% +0.00% +$0.7765 +$0.7727 Euro/Swiss 1.0936 1.0938 -0.02% +1.19% +1.0948 +1.0931 Euro/Sterling 0.8595 0.8590 +0.06% -3.83% +0.8612 +0.8579 NZ $0.7229 $0.7212 +0.26% +0.00% +$0.7239 +$0.7194 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.2820 8.3030 -0.26% +0.00% +8.3260 +8.2605 Euro/Norway 10.0840 10.1020 -0.18% -3.66% +10.1158 +10.0420 Dollar/Sweden 8.2637 8.2613 -0.01% +0.00% +8.2943 +8.2578 Euro/Sweden 10.0621 10.0634 -0.01% -0.14% +10.0905 +10.0470 (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Timothy Heritage)
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD recovers above 0.7200 after opening with a bearish gap

NZD/USD started the new week with a bearish gap. NZD/USD climbed into the positive territory ahead of American session. US Dollar Index edges lower toward 90.00 after pushing higher earlier. The NZD/USD pair opened below Friday's closing level and touched a daily low of 0.7190 before staging a recovery during...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: ECB to keep a dampener on euro-zone yields and euro – MUFG

The euro has dropped back modestly against the US dollar over the past week. The main event risk in the week ahead will be the European Central Bank last policy meeting on Thursday. Diverging ECB and Fed QE policy discussions are set to weigh on EUR/USD in near-term but not trigger a sustained reversal lower, according to economists at MUFG Bank.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Battling with descendant trend line coming from May’s high

Wall Street’s recovery helped AUD/USD to trim weekly losses. Australia will publish on Monday the AIG Performance of Services Index for May. AUD/USD bounced from a fresh monthly low, but its bullish potential seems limited. The AUD/USD pair settled around 0.7740, pretty much unchanged for a second consecutive week. It...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD set to tackle the late February high of 0.7465 – CIBC

The New Zealand dollar has consolidated earlier gains over the last month. The outlook for the kiwi remains positive, but economists at CIBC Capital Markets have tempered the expected pace of gains. RBNZ hawkish turn underlines gains. “The RBNZ delivered a projected track for the cash rate (OCR) with a...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Skepticism about euro's upside ahead of NFP – OCBC

Breaching the 1.2150/60 support left the EUR/USD pair heavy and tilted towards the 1.2100 level. If Fed expectations continue to build post-NFP, there might be scope to explore USD longs against the EUR, in the view of economists at OCBC Bank. “Expect near-term consolidation ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls report,...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY poised for an upside extention from daily support

USD/JPY is riding the Tokyo open a touch higher. Bulls are firming from a daily confluence of support structure. USD/JPY is trading 0.11% higher on the session having climbed from a low of 109.51 to a high of 109.65 and within the overnight range of between 109.40, after a high of 109.88.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Chart Of The Day: NZD/USD

With elevated asset prices and inflation expectations running hot, the risk of NZD/USD bouncing off the wedge support at the .7190 level seems pretty high. Also, consider that we have the wedge trend line support, and a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the May range comes in also at the .7190 level. Below this support would put the .7100 level in view, but our base case is for a rally back to the .7300 level wedge resistance.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD: More range-trading ahead of NFP on Friday – ANZ

The kiwi has softened further. Amid a quiet data schedule, NZD/USD is on track for more range-trading ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls data on Friday, economists at ANZ Bank appraise. “Commodity prices were stable, offering no real direction – but this is of course one of key pillars of support...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD remains depressed near 0.7250 as Treasury yields rebounds

NZD/USD moves sideways in the initial Asian trading hours. US Treasury yields move slightly higher underpinning the demand for the US dollar. Risk on mood lends support to kiwi. The NZD/USD/ pair treads water on Wednesday in the early Asian trading session. The pair extended the previous day’s sluggish price...
MarketsDailyFx

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Kiwi Grinds at Resistance- NZD/USD Levels

New Zealand Dollar Technical Price Outlook: NZD/USD Weekly Trade Levels. NZD/USD coiling into a contractionary range just below resistance- Breakout watch into June. Initial support 7150s, 7085 (key) – Critical resistance 7265/92. The New Zealand Dollar is trapped in a contractionary zone against the US Dollar just below critical technical...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD aims to regain 0.7300 with eyes on trans-Tasman catalysts

NZD/USD begins June on mixed footing after two-month uptrend. Bulls cheered US dollar weakness, ignored fears of NZ-China tussle, RBNZ’s Hawksby amid US/UK holidays. Increasing odds of downbeat RBA, a light calendar at home probe bulls. NZD/USD retreats towards 0.7250 after Monday’s recovery moves, not to forget the last two...