Ford Doesn’t See EVs As Direct Replacements For ICE Vehicles, Yet

Many men have tried to improve Ford. In the modern era, few have had the luxury of sitting back and watching the hits and the money roll in. The latest man in the big Ford CEO chair is automotive industry veteran Jim Farley. Ford has a history of choosing leaders from within who climbed the ladder and arrived at the top well-versed in the company and industry. Ford has also gambled on outsiders—to both the company and the auto business—with varying degrees of success. The Blue Oval has also tapped the Ford family to run things.