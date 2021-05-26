Ford Doesn’t See EVs As Direct Replacements For ICE Vehicles, Yet
Electric vehicles have dominated the headlines in recent months for a number of reasons. Much of it stems from government officials seeking to slash greenhouse gas emissions, while Tesla sales have proven incredibly strong over the last nearly two quarters as well. Regardless, quite a few consumers have indicated that they aren’t quite ready to give up their ICE vehicles for EVs just yet, and as it turns out, Ford CEO Jim Farley doesn’t view EVs as direct replacements for ICE vehicles at this point in time, either.fordauthority.com