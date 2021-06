Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) has been facing some blowback this week thanks to the U.S. Department of Justice’s tracking down of the Colonial Pipeline ransom. Fears around the currency’s level of privacy are fueling some bearish takes, and investors are looking for something new. Bitcoin Gold (CCC:BTG-USD) is one of the big winners from this newfound concern. Now, investors are clamoring for Bitcoin Gold (BTG) price predictions as they wonder how high it can go.