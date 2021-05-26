Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Moves Above $1.00 Level
The Ripple price prediction shows that XRP/USD is currently trading to the upside as the coin moves to cross above the 9-day moving averages. Today, XRP/USD bulls are coming into play as the price crosses above the red-line of the 9-day moving average, rising from $0.97 to $1.09. However, the technical indicator Relative Strength Index (14) is seen moving in the same direction around 42-level. This shows that the daily trend is still bullish while the overall market sentiment may start moving sideways.insidebitcoins.com