Amazon Just Wildly Overpaid for the James Bond Franchise
Amazon has finalized a deal to purchase MGM for $8.45 billion, and at first glance, that seems like a sensible purchase even though it’s more than what Disney paid for Marvel and Lucasfilm combined. Amazon gets not only MGM’s library of more than 4,000 titles at a time when streaming libraries are everything, but they also get the valuable James Bond IP (MGM is a co-owner of Bond with EON, and James Bond will always be guided by EON Productions, who are incredibly protective of the rights and character since it’s pretty much the only thing they make). In an age where franchises are king, Amazon now has one of the biggest names in movie history.collider.com