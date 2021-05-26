Cancel
Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Press Resistance

By Christopher Lewis
fxempire.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back significantly towards the $65 level, which of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. At this point, the market ended up forming a hammer and it does appear as if the market is trying to break out from here, so I do like the idea of going long on a daily break out above the $67.33 level. To the downside, if we were to break down below the $65 level it is likely that we would see the 50 day EMA coming into the picture, right along with the uptrend line that forms the same triangle that of course so many people are paying close attention to.

www.fxempire.com
