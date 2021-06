Now that the U.S. House has passed, in a bipartisan vote, the measure to form a Jan. 6 commission, it’s critical that North Carolina’s two senators also vote in favor. The violent Jan. 6 insurrection was an unprecedented, dangerous attack on our democracy. It is fundamental to our nation’s future that we fully assess the who, how and why of this effort. If we don’t, we’ll be subject to this happening again.