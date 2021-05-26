Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Canadian National proposes Louisiana rail divestiture to smooth Kansas City Southern acquisition

By Jordan Blum
spglobal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCN would sell part of rail network to reduce antitrust concerns. Would create only Canada-to-Mexico network, including crude-by-rail. Canadian National Railway said it plans to sell a segment of its Louisiana network to help assuage regulatory concerns of its planned $30.5 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern after it submitted a second application on May 26 for approval of a critical voting trust considered necessary to close the deal.

www.spglobal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Traffic
Kansas City, MO
Business
State
Missouri State
City
Louisiana, MO
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Mexico, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas City Southern#Railroads#Mexico Pacific Coast#Cn#Canadian National Railway#Kcs#North American#Canadian Pacific Railway#Stb#Cp#Union Pacific#Dakota Access Pipeline#Canada To Mexico#Trans Mountain Pipeline#Rail Network#Canadian Oil Production#Canadian Crude Exports#Major Oil Pipelines#Regulatory Approval#Regulatory Concerns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Rail Transport
News Break
Traffic
Related
Louisiana Statenaturalgasintel.com

Stabilis Expands LNG Bunkering Footprint With Louisiana Acquisition

Houston-based Stabilis Solutions Inc. is expanding its reach in the growing liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering sector with the acquisition of a production facility in Port Allen, LA. The fuels specialist said Tuesday it had completed the acquisition of the facility from HR Nu Blu Energy LLC for an undisclosed...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $745.88 Million

Analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to post sales of $745.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $735.80 million to $755.95 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $547.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.
TrafficRailway Gazette

Lac-Mégantic rail bypass agreement

CANADA: The federal government and Canadian Pacific Railway have signed an agreement covering the next steps in the development of the Lac-Mégantic rail bypass, which will enable trains to avoid the Québec town which was devastated when an unattended crude oil train ran away in July 2013. The resulting explosion ...
EconomyKankakee Daily Journal

KC Southern accepts buyout from Canadian National Railway

NEW YORK — Kansas City Southern has abandoned its agreement to be acquired by Canadian Pacific, choosing instead a competing bid from Canadian National Railway with a bigger price tag, but also greater regulatory risks. The decision Friday comes one day after Canadian Pacific said that it wasn’t budging from...
Louisiana StateProgressive Rail Roading

Bogalusa Bayou Railroad acquires Louisiana rail line

Watco's Bogalusa Bayou Railroad has purchased the Geaux Geaux Railroad from Amzak Capital Management. The 26-mile short line runs from Slaughter to Zee, Louisiana. The railroad currently provides service to Hood Container, a paper and packaging company. Acquiring the line opens opportunities for exploration in providing rail-car storage in several Louisiana industrial hubs including Geismar, Lake Charles and Baton Rouge, Watco officials said in a news release.
TrafficBayStreet.ca

Kansas City Southern Agrees To $30 Billion U.S. Merger With CN Rail

Railway company Kansas City Southern has agreed to a $30 billion U.S. merger with Canadian National Railway, scrapping an earlier $25 billion U.S. deal with Canadian Pacific Railway after it declined to boost its offer. Under the deal, Canadian National will pay $200 U.S. and 1.129 shares of its stock...
Economywcn247.com

Kansas City Southern exits CP deal to take CNI's $34 billion

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City Southern has abandoned its agreement to be acquired by Canadian Pacific, choosing instead a competing bid from Canadian National Railway with a bigger price tag, but also greater regulatory risks. The decision Friday comes one day after Canadian Pacific said that it would stick with its initial $25 billion buyout agreement made in March, even after Kansas City Southern said that a richer $33.6 billion bid from Canadian National appeared to be superior. Sensing that a deal was imminent Friday, Canadian Pacific made public a letter to regulators that it intended to proceed with its application for its approval to control Kansas City Southern based on its agreement from March.
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

Soy Industry Watching Proposals to Acquire Kansas City Southern

(NAFB) – A recent bidding war between Canada’s two major railroad has gotten the attention of the Soybean Transportation Coalition. On March 22nd, Canadian Pacific Railroad announced a $25 billion deal to acquire the Kansas City Southern. Shortly thereafter, competitor Canadian National Railroad filed an unsolicited $30 billion bid to acquire the U.S. railroad.
Trafficsmarteranalyst.com

CP Rail Pursues Kansas City Takeover in Case the CN Deal Falls Through

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) has announced it will continue to pursue a takeover of Kansas City Southern (KCS) (KSU) even after being rejected by the U.S. railway’s board on May 13. KCS plans to instead associate with Canadian National Railway (CNR) as it determined its offer of $33.7 billion in...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Chicago rail congestion cited by Canadian Pacific as reason rival railway’s Kansas City Southern plan will fail

Canadian Pacific is urging Kansas City Southern to reject Canadian National’s rival $33.6 billion takeover bid, but it still refuses to increase its own $25 billion bid. Canadian Pacific maintained Thursday that Canadian National’s bid won’t be approved by regulators because it would hurt competition and add to rail congestion around Chicago, so CEO Keith Creel doesn’t see a need to increase its offer. Kansas City Southern officials didn’t immediately respond Thursday morning, but a week earlier they backed the CN offer.