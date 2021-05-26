Canadian National proposes Louisiana rail divestiture to smooth Kansas City Southern acquisition
CN would sell part of rail network to reduce antitrust concerns. Would create only Canada-to-Mexico network, including crude-by-rail. Canadian National Railway said it plans to sell a segment of its Louisiana network to help assuage regulatory concerns of its planned $30.5 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern after it submitted a second application on May 26 for approval of a critical voting trust considered necessary to close the deal.www.spglobal.com