Portable power stations, the hulking versions of the power banks for smartphones you carry with you in your bag, now come in all shapes, sizes, and capacities. Almost all of them offer the same trifecta of portability, power, and safety though they mostly vary in how they balance the first two. Go too small and you won’t be able to get much out of it. Put in too much, however, and it defeats the purpose of being portable, even if you have wheels. Offering a powerful battery that won’t pull your arms off when you carry it is what the Bluetti EB70 Portable Power Station is trying to offer and we take it for a good spin to see if it is indeed the Goldilocks of its kind.