Several weeks ago, Pennsylvanians were supposed to have the opportunity to vote on a constitutional amendment to provide a path for victims of childhood sexual abuse to take civil actions. However, the Pennsylvania Department of State failed to meet standard publication requirements for the amendment process and a clerical error within the department led to the removal of the question from the ballot, causing additional hardships to victims of childhood abuse across the commonwealth. Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar stepped down from her position soon after.