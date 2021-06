Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has fired back at a viewer who called the series a “cheap little show”.Season six of BBC’s hit police procedural drama came to an end last week, with the identity behind “H” – aka the “fourth man” – finally revealed.However, the finale, which was watched by a record number of 12.8 million people, was criticised by many viewers on social media as being “underwhelming”.Mercurio, however, has hit back at one viewer who called Line of Duty “a cheap little show”. The Twitter user “Lorraine from the London area” wrote: “You should be ASHAMED....