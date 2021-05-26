Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Inter coach Conte to leave club after winning Serie A title

Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte left the newly-crowned Serie A champion by “mutual consent” Wednesday, just weeks after leading the Nerazzurri to their first league title in more than a decade. Conte was reportedly unhappy about the club’s decision to sell players in this coming transfer window...

www.ftimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serie A#Transfer Window#Milan#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham encouraged in talks with Inter Milan coach Conte

Tottenham have been encouraged after making contact with Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte. Corriere dello Sport says Tottenham have now moved to speak with him and he has refused to rule out the possibility of a move to north London. However, he also also made it clear he is committed...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Inter Milan fullback Hakimi: Conte to me he was close to Real Madrid move

Inter Milan fullback Achraf Hakimi has revealed Antonio Conte told him he was close to joining Real Madrid. The pair are now celebrating winning the Scudetto this week. “Inter have created a great project to win this championship and I'm very proud to have been able to help make the history of the club," Hakimi told Onda Cero.
SoccerTribal Football

Inter Milan coach Conte: Players won't relax in remaining games

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte insists they won't allow their season to peter out. Being champions, Conte says Inter's players will honour the remainder of the season. “The target is to always look for the best in all games," he said. “To be focused for 90 minutes plus stoppages. “I...
SoccerTribal Football

Inter Milan coach Conte expects a competitive Roma

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte expects Roma to be competitive in tonight's meeting. Conte said he expects a Roma who have "no intention" of giving up, despite sitting seventh in Serie A. “Roma are an excellent team, so we expect a team that want to finish the season in the...
Premier Leaguesoccergator.io

Spurs hold ‘fruitful and interesting’ talks with Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur have held ‘fruitful and interesting’ talks with Antonio Conte about the Spurs coaching position, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Italian boss is hot property after leading Inter Milan to the club’s first Scudetto in more than a decade. Conte revealed that coaching Spurs proposes a ‘stimulating challenge’...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte's rivalry with Jose Mourinho was 'blown out of proportion' in the Premier League - despite 'taunts' and 'not pleasant words', claims his former assistant... as they get set to be reunited in opposing dugouts next season in Serie A

Antonio Conte's former assistant admits the Italian's rivalry with Jose Mourinho has been 'blown out of proportion' despite 'not pleasant words' being thrown by the managers. Mourinho was appointed as the new Roma manager on Tuesday and will take over the Giallorossi from the start of next season, with the aim of overthrowing Conte's Inter Milan from the top of Serie A after they were crowned champions last week.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Three reasons to believe Antonio Conte to Tottenham rumours

Rumours out of Italy have Inter Milan’s Antonio Conte pegged as a possibility to be named as Tottenham’s next manager. Let the rumour sink in for a while. You’ll find it becomes more feasible with time. Or maybe it doesn’t. Yes, there are a lot of reasons this rumour will probably fizzle out in a week or so, but there is also merit in the speculation.
Soccerfubo.tv

How Antonio Conte made Inter champions again and gave fans their club back

Sunday saw Inter confirmed as Italian champions for the first time in 11 years, completing a remarkable turnaround for the Nerazzurri under Antonio Conte. The sight of 30,000 Inter fans in front of the iconic Duomo di Milano on Sunday hinted at the scale of what Antonio Conte and his team had achieved. Not for 11 years, since the days of Jose Mourinho, had the Nerazzurri been Italian champions. They’d sat on the sidelines as Juventus dominated Serie A for nine straight seasons. Now, though, the stranglehold has been broken.
SoccerTribal Football

Inter Milan great Brehme 'very happy' for Conte after title triumph

Inter Milan great Andy Brehme is delighted for his club after winning the Scudetto. Inter were confirmed champions this week. “I'm obviously very happy for (Antonio) Conte and the team," Inter's former defender Brehme told FanPage.it on Thursday. “They really deserved the Scudetto. “I have a feeling that this Inter...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Antonio Conte’s assistant explains Jose Mourinho rivalry ahead of Serie A reunion

Antonio Conte’s assistant Angelo Alessio has played down the Inter Milan coach’s rivalry with Jose Mourinho, ahead of the latter’s arrival at Roma.Roma announced this week that Mourinho, who was sacked by Tottenham last month, would take over from Paulo Fonseca at the end of the season.Mourinho previously coached in Serie A between 2008 and 2010, winning the treble with Inter.The Italian club this week sealed their first league title since the Portuguese’s triumph, with Conte at the helm.Conte and Mourinho butted heads in 2018 while the Italian was Chelsea boss and Mourinho was at United, but Alessio has said...
SoccerTribal Football

Inter Milan coach Conte happy Pinamonti struck in thrashing of Sampdoria

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte was delighted with their 5-1 rout of Sampdoria. Inter won 5-1 at San Siro, with goals from Alexis Sanchez (2), Roberto Gagliardini, Lautaro Martinez and Andrea Pinamonti. “There is immense satisfaction for me and the players, for all those who contributed to this. Inter hadn't...
SoccerYardbarker

Inter and Antonio Conte's modern, rehearsed football unlock Serie A

After all the conflict and noise - the demanding nature of the club, the financial fallout from this past year, AC Milan’s lead early in the domestic season - Inter officially clinched the Serie A title on an anti-climactic whimper with four matches left in the season. The lack of drama signaled their dominance, up double-digits on second place Atalanta. With the club’s infamous (and romanticized) traits skewing towards the dramatics, it was said that only a manager with a strong personality could tame the theatrics. Hence their last league title in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, whose gravitational pull made the pieces fall in line. Armed with his singular method that invites as much conflict as it does support, the 51-year-old Antonio Conte has now won league titles with three different clubs.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte's rivalry will ignite Serie A next season after the Special One's move to Roma... 'Clown', 'senile' and 'little man' were some of the insults they traded in England and now they are ready for more touchline battles in Italy

Once the shock of Jose Mourinho's arrival at Roma so soon after his Tottenham sacking had subsided, thoughts immediately turned to how his Italian return could play out. Roma want the Scudetto within three seasons and if anyone has the experience to do it, it is 'The Special One'. His last spell in Serie A saw Mourinho win the Treble with Inter Milan during his two-year period at the San Siro from 2008 until 2010.
Premier Leaguesportslens.com

Tottenham Hotspur have approached Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur have approached Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte over becoming their permanent boss this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Italian outlet claimed that talks took place last month after Jose Mourinho was sacked, and both parties discussed Spurs’ current squad and potential reinforcements needed for next season.