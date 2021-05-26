Cancel
Prince William County, VA

Some county workers get a raise due to rising minimum wage

princewilliamtimes.com
 8 days ago

More than 70 Prince William County government and school employees received a pay raise after the state's minimum wage increased from $7.25 an hour to $9.50 an hour on May 1, including some warehouse, recreation and office workers. Among county government employees, 71 employees with title "recreation associate" received a...

www.princewilliamtimes.com
